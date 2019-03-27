Patterson Park: A Master Plan Update and the Big Baltimore Kite Fest

With 137 acres of green space in Southeast Baltimore - Patterson Park is a jewel of the city. Jennifer Robinson, executive director of the Friends of Patterson Park, tells us about the coming renovation of the historic Superintendent's House and plans to add more space for community groups.

And this weekend the park will host the Big Baltimore Kite Fest, where kids will be able to make their own kites. Ari Pluznik, of the Creative Alliance and Katie Long, of the Friends of Patterson Park, offer advice for creating high flying kites.

The Big Baltimore Kite Festival is from 12-4 pm on Saturday, March 30th. Details here.