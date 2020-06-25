 In Pandemic's 'Second Wave,' Businesses To Stay Open, State Health Secretary Suggests | WYPR

In Pandemic's 'Second Wave,' Businesses To Stay Open, State Health Secretary Suggests

By 13 minutes ago

Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Public health experts have said to expect a “second wave” of COVID-19 cases as soon as the late summer or early fall. When the new surge arrives, Maryland officials may not force businesses to close again.

 

Speaking with a subcommittee of the state Senate Budget and Taxation Committee via Zoom on Thursday, Health Secretary Robert Neall said his department is preparing for a new surge in COVID-19 cases. He said this time, there will be a new challenge.

 

"We had to shut down the economy during the first wave. The second wave, we're going to have to coexist economically with this pandemic,” Neall said. “And that means that all of our social distancing, our masking, our hand washing and the care that people take for one another is going to make the difference, so that we can fight the pandemic but have an economy that's functional at the same time."

 

Neall said the state is in good shape to face the surge. 

 

Extra hospital beds the state added this spring will help the state withstand an increase in hospitalizations, he said, without having to cancel non-urgent medical procedures, as Gov. Larry Hogan did in March.

 

“The second wave, while concerning to me, it won't be as bad operationally because we started from a standing start with empty warehouses and just what we had on hand,” Neall said. “If we go into a recurrence of this at the end of the year, we will have our warehouses full.”

 

Neall estimated the state has about a year’s supply of personal protective equipment and has nearly 4,000 ventilators either on hand or on the way. 

When asked whether Hogan intends to allow businesses to stay open during a second wave of COVID-19 cases, spokesman for the governor Mike Ricci said, “The governor's position is the virus is still with us now, and will be for some time, so we need to be as vigilant as possible to help lessen the prospect of future outbreaks, whether it's getting tested, wearing a mask, or practicing physical distancing.” 

Tags: 
Hospital
PPE
Personal Protective Equipment
Robert Neall
Gov. Larry Hogan
Governor Larry Hogan
Larry Hogan
business
economy
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
COVID-19
Ventilators
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR News

Related Content

State Government Workers Describe Unsafe Working Conditions During Pandemic

By Jun 10, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

  

The state government employees who process unemployment insurance claims and work in state prisons, juvenile services facilities, hospitals and universities say they lack the resources necessary to do their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

The workers spoke Tuesday at a virtual meeting of the state House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees.

To Combat Virus, Maryland Closes Non-Essential Businesses

By Mar 23, 2020
Rachel Baye


After confirmed cases of COVID-19 ballooned over the weekend, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all non-essential businesses closed at 5 p.m. Monday. He said the measures are necessary to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and could potentially save thousands of lives.

Anticipating Surge In COVID-19 Cases, State Turns To Makeshift And Closed Hospitals

By Mar 24, 2020
Rachel Baye

Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Jack Young got a preview on Tuesday of plans for a field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center. The site’s initial 250 beds are part of a larger plan to increase hospitals’ capacity in the face of rapidly rising coronavirus infection rates.

 

The goal is 6,000 beds more than Maryland hospitals already have. Hogan said he arrived at that number — a number he called “mind-boggling” — based on what doctors and other experts said could be the need in the worst-case scenario.

 

State Contracts For Tests, Masks, Ventilators Come Under Fire

By May 28, 2020
The Governor's Office


As Maryland officials raced to meet the state’s urgent need for medical supplies over the last two months, two deals gained national attention:  The governor’s procurement of 500,000 COVID-19 test kits from South Korea and a $12.5-million contract for ventilators and masks from a company started by two Republican fundraisers.

On Wednesday, state lawmakers grilled an official in Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration over whether the tests from South Korea are actually being used. They questioned whether officials have been too quick to approve these deals.

Despite 'Universal Testing' At Juvenile Detention Centers, Few Have Had COVID-19 Tests

By Jun 21, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

Gov. Larry Hogan announced on May 20 that the state would do “universal testing” for COVID-19 at juvenile detention facilities. But the vast majority of both the youth residents and the staff at these facilities have yet to be tested, and the state Department of Juvenile Services doesn’t expect to finish the first round of tests until the end of July.

Restaurants, Gyms, Malls And Casinos Allowed To Reopen

By Jun 10, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

More businesses can open and more activities will be allowed to resume, as Gov. Larry Hogan moves the state further into his recovery plan.

 

Beginning this Friday at 5 p.m., indoor dining will be allowed at restaurants. The following Friday, June 19, gyms, dance studios, malls, arcades, bowling alleys, casinos and social clubs are among the types of business that will be allowed to open.

Hogan Lifts More Restrictions On Businesses, Pushing State Further Into 'Recovery'

By Jun 4, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

  

  Effective Friday at 5 p.m., some non-essential businesses will be allowed to open as the state enters the second phase of Gov. Larry Hogan’s recovery plan, the governor announced Wednesday. 

 

But state health officials also warned on Wednesday that there will likely be a second wave of COVID-19 cases this fall, and maybe even a third wave and a fourth.