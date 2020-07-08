Pamela Newkirk On The Failed Promise Of Corporate "Diversity"

(This program was originally broadcast live on December 10, 2019)

The business of diversity is booming. Corporations and cultural institutions spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year on diversity training, yet despite the ubiquity and expense of these efforts, overall racial, gender and ethnic diversity remains an aspiration rather than a reality.

Today on Midday: what's been tried, what has succeeded and what's flopped in efforts to achieve more inclusion in American life.

Dr. Pamela Newkirk is a professor of journalism at New York University and author of Diversity, Inc.: The Failed Promise of a Billion-Dollar Business," named one of Time Magazine's "Must-Read Books" of 2019.

Dr. Newkirk joins Tom on the line from Argot Studios in New York City.

