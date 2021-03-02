 The Painful Reality Of Long COVID | WYPR
The Painful Reality Of Long COVID

Credit Daniele Marzocchi / Flickr Creative Commons

With another COVID-19 vaccine deployed, the end of the pandemic may be in sight. But millions of people who were infected continue to battle lasting complications.

Hopkins epidemiologist Priya Duggal tells of a new survey collecting data about COVID symptoms and of genetic research into why some people are vulnerable to long COVID. Check out the Johns Hopkins Long COVID Study.

And we hear from Chimére Smith, who has spent a year navigating the painful reality of long haul COVID. Read more about Chimére's experience:
'The Cut' Podcast: Doctors Didn't Believe She Had COVID
Covid 'Long-Haulers' Need Medical Attention, Experts Urge

