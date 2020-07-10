 Outbreak Halts Classroom Instruction At Baltimore Youth Detention Center | WYPR

Outbreak Halts Classroom Instruction At Baltimore Youth Detention Center

By 26 minutes ago

Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center has caused the facility to pause classes at the youth detention center and send educational staff home indefinitely. 

 

At least six staff at the facility have confirmed cases of COVID-19, officials said Friday.

 

Sharon Joseph, a school counselor, said she was sent home shortly after she showed up to work Thursday morning.

 

“I had just sat down at my desk, and my principal came and knocked on my door and he said, ‘You need to go home,’” she said. “We weren’t given any reason beyond they’re coming in to clean the area again.”

 

The education staff received a letter from the State Department of Education Thursday night. It said a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the Department of Juvenile Services would conduct an “emergency cleaning of the entire facility.” The letter said teachers will begin holding classes virtually when it is safe for students to return to their classrooms.

 

Juvenile Services Assistant Secretary Betsy Fox Tolentino said she expects virtual learning to begin on Monday. She said the State Department of Education will decide when teachers return to the facility.

 

Lora Rakowski, a spokeswoman for the State Department of Education, did not answer an emailed question, specifically asking when teachers will return in person.

 

"Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) staff at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center are currently working virtually,” Rakowski wrote.  

 

The staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday was the sixth worker at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center to test positive since the department began testing all staff there the week of June 22. 

 

The first five positive results came back after that first round of testing, at the end of June, Tolentino said.

 

“After the first round of testing, we cleaned the entire facility with a company who is certified in cleaning and response to infectious disease,” Tolentino said.

 

They also tested all staff for a second time this week. Those results are expected back in a few days.

 

The letter staff received Thursday was the second letter warning them they may have been exposed to the virus. The first letter, on June 24, told the staff to report to work the next day as usual. Neither letter said to get tested for COVID-19 or to self-isolate for a period of time.

 

Joseph said she is unsurprised the virus is spreading at the facility. She said cleaning appears to be sparse, even of shared spaces.

 

For example, staff are required to keep personal belongings, such as purses and cell phones, in shared lockers that are “clearly not cleaned every day,” Joseph said. 

 

Staff are not permitted to bring insulated lunch bags into the facility, so they use a communal refrigerator to store food. 

 

There is also a shared unisex bathroom “that maybe, at best, is cleaned weekly,” Joseph said. “It’s not cleaned daily.”

 

She said staff and youth are inconsistent about wearing masks over their noses and mouths.

 

The youth are responsible for cleaning and disinfecting their own cells, according to Jennifer Egan, who oversees juvenile litigation in Baltimore for the state Office of the Public Defender.

 

“Approximately 50% of young people who are detained in DJS facilities have mental health diagnoses and cognitive limitations,” Egan said. “To put a cognitively limited, mentally ill child in charge of their own hygiene and cleaning and disinfection with no training, with no qualifications is quite a dangerous way to manage that.”

 

But Tolentino said the entire facility is professionally cleaned twice a day.

 

“Then when we have young people enter a room, it's wiped down before they come in and wiped down after they leave,” Tolentino said.

 

She also said mask wearing is strictly enforced.

 

“We have a robust quality assurance process to ensure that the safety protocols such as mask wearing and social distancing are being adhered to,” Tolentino said. “Our quality assurance team monitors facilities daily by watching video and, you know, to ensure that the masks are properly being worn and that the social distancing is occurring.”

Joseph, who said she has two autoimmune conditions, has considered leaving her job out of concern that being in the congregate care facility poses too big a risk to her health.

 

“Quite honestly, it feels a little bit like you’re playing Russian Roulette,” she said.

 

Tolentino said the Department of Juvenile Services expects to complete the first round of testing across its 13 facilities by the end of July. There are still no plans to continuously test staff or youth who don’t show symptoms.

Tags: 
juvenile detention
Department of Juvenile Services
Juvenile Justice
COVID Tests
COVID-19 testing
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Education
maryland state department of education
state department of education
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR News

Related Content

Despite 'Universal Testing' At Juvenile Detention Centers, Few Have Had COVID-19 Tests

By Jun 21, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

Gov. Larry Hogan announced on May 20 that the state would do “universal testing” for COVID-19 at juvenile detention facilities. But the vast majority of both the youth residents and the staff at these facilities have yet to be tested, and the state Department of Juvenile Services doesn’t expect to finish the first round of tests until the end of July.

Bill restricting child strip searches stalls

By Mar 9, 2017
Rachel Baye / WYPR

Sitting handcuffed and shackled for a long car ride can be traumatic for a child. Deborah St. Jean, the director of the state public defender’s Juvenile Protection Division, said one of her clients particularly dreaded the shackles.

“When this girl has to come to court, she is handcuffed, shackled — black box, waist chains, 25 pounds — and she has tremendous anxiety about that,” St. Jean said. “And each conversation I have with her when I’m telling her she’s going to court, she will invariably ask me, ‘Do I have to be handcuffed? You know that’s so awful.’ It’s a three-hour ride for her.”

State panel votes to restrict youth shackling

By Dec 15, 2016
Rachel Baye / WYPR

A state panel voted Thursday to restrict when and how the Department of Juvenile Services shackles children in its custody while transporting them to and from detention centers. The recommendations will result in changes to department policy and, in some cases, state law.

State agency divided up contracts to skirt rules, audit says

By Nov 9, 2017
Chris Connelly / WYPR

The agency in charge of Maryland’s juvenile justice system dodged the state’s competitive bidding process by artificially dividing contracts into smaller dollar amounts, according to a state audit released Wednesday. The findings were referred to the state attorney general for investigation.

The Daily Dose 7-10-20

By 39 minutes ago
SCREENSHOT VIA CHARMTV FACEBOOK PAGE

There's an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a Baltimore juvenile detention facility. The state’s unemployment insurance trust fund is running out of money. And the saga of Baltimore’s ill-fated Christopher Columbus statue continues.

Hogan Lifts More Restrictions On Businesses, Pushing State Further Into 'Recovery'

By Jun 4, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

  

  Effective Friday at 5 p.m., some non-essential businesses will be allowed to open as the state enters the second phase of Gov. Larry Hogan’s recovery plan, the governor announced Wednesday. 

 

But state health officials also warned on Wednesday that there will likely be a second wave of COVID-19 cases this fall, and maybe even a third wave and a fourth.

State Contracts For Tests, Masks, Ventilators Come Under Fire

By May 28, 2020
The Governor's Office


As Maryland officials raced to meet the state’s urgent need for medical supplies over the last two months, two deals gained national attention:  The governor’s procurement of 500,000 COVID-19 test kits from South Korea and a $12.5-million contract for ventilators and masks from a company started by two Republican fundraisers.

On Wednesday, state lawmakers grilled an official in Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration over whether the tests from South Korea are actually being used. They questioned whether officials have been too quick to approve these deals.

Maryland Research Lab Uses Robots And Converts To COVID-19 Testing Lab

By Apr 30, 2020
Jacques Ravel

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, Jacques Ravel and his fellow scientists and lab technicians at The University of Maryland School of Medicine, used robots to study the bacteria that lives in the human body in skins swabs, stool samples and throat swabs.

But now they’ve re-programmed their robots to analyze test samples from patients suspected of having COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Baltimore City Will Open New Mobile On-Demand Testing Sites

By Jul 9, 2020
From Live Stream

Mayor Jack Young announced Thursday morning a partnership with the Baltimore City Health Department, Johns Hopkins Medicine, the University of Maryland Medical Center and BUILD to increase mobile on-demand testing across the city. The city will begin opening the new testing sites next week. 