On The Record

OSI Fellows Making An Impact: Ateira Griffin and Wayne Paige

Original airdate 12/30/20

Ateira Griffin leads the mother-daughter group, BOND. Wayne Paige is the founder of the Beautiful Baltimore Project.
Credit OSI Baltimore

Each year Open Society Institute-Baltimore awards grants to highly motivated community leaders. We hear from two recipients about their work. First, Ateira Griffin leads BOND - Building Our Nation’s Daughters - which brings single moms and daughters together for activities to build their confidence and their connection. Then, Wayne Paige graduated from Howard University with a degree in finance. Now he’s passing down this knowledge and encouraging young people in the McElderry Park neighborhood in East Baltimore to become entrepreneurs. Original airdate 12/30/20

OSI Baltimore Community Fellows

