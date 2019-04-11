Orioles Value Increases (BBJ Story)

The value of the Baltimore Orioles increased 7 percent in the last year, rising slightly slower than the average Major League Baseball franchise.

Forbes estimates the ballclub is worth $1.28 billion, ranking 19th among MLB's 30 teams. The Orioles rank immediately behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and directly in front of the Pittsburgh Pirates. On average, MLB teams saw their value increase more than 8 percent to $1.78 billion. The valuations do include equity in team-owned regional sports networks, such as Orioles-controlled MASN. MLB team values have been on the rise thanks to national media rights deals and higher profits, according to Forbes.

