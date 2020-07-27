Orioles Game In Miami Postponed After Marlins Face Coronavirus Outbreak

The Orioles’ Monday night game against the Marlins was postponed Monday morning after a slew of Miami players tested positive for the coronavirus.

ESPN reports that at least 13 of the 33 Marlins players who have been traveling with the team, including two coaches, have tested positive. The outbreak is Major League Baseball’s first health crisis since games returned to empty stadiums last week after months of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orioles arrived in Miami over the weekend to prepare for a two-game series, but the Marlins are stuck quarantining in Philadelphia, where they played over the weekend. MLB also postponed a Monday night Yankees-Phillies game.

"The members of the Marlins' traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results," MLB said in a statement to ESPN. "Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins' weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate."

“Postponing tonight's home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation,” Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told ESPN.

The Orioles are still set to host the Marlins in their Baltimore home opener on Wednesday night.