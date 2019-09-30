 Orioles EVP Assures Fans Team Here To Stay (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Orioles EVP Assures Fans Team Here To Stay (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 2 hours ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

The Orioles may have struggled to drum up home-game crowds this season, but John Angelos is still bullish on Baltimore. 

Angelos, the team's executive vice president, shared his love for the city yesterday at Visit Baltimore's annual meeting, where he took part in a panel focused on the economic impact of Baltimore's sports franchises and athletic events — and assured fans the team is here to stay. "We're all in on Baltimore," he said. "I grew up here, I spent every day of my life living in the city, so I'm incredibly partisan, but that doesn't stop you from telling the narrative, from telling a great story."

Baltimore Business Journal

