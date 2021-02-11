Opposition To Baltimore City Schools' Return Plan

Baltimore City plans to begin bringing students and staff back to classrooms next month. Is it safe? Durryle Brooks, a commissioner on the Baltimore City School Board, explains why he thinks the risks are too great, particularly for low-income families and students of color. Read his Baltimore Sun op-ed here.

Plus, what do some students think about returning to the classroom? With other student activists, Joshua Lynn, a senior at Baltimore City College, is organizing a strike to protest the return to in-person learning. Lynn says the plan needs diverse input.



