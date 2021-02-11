 Opposition To Baltimore City Schools' Return Plan | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Opposition To Baltimore City Schools' Return Plan

By & 2 hours ago

Teachers in Des Moines prepare for students' return to the classroom.
Credit Phil Roeder / Flickr Creative Commons

Baltimore City plans to begin bringing students and staff back to classrooms next month. Is it safe? Durryle Brooks, a commissioner on the Baltimore City School Board, explains why he thinks the risks are too great, particularly for low-income families and students of color. Read his Baltimore Sun op-ed here.

Plus, what do some students think about returning to the classroom? With other student activists, Joshua Lynn, a senior at Baltimore City College, is organizing a strike to protest the return to in-person learning. Lynn says the plan needs diverse input.

Learn more about the strike:
Interview on WEAA's Today With Dr. Kaye
SOMOS City Knights on Twitter
Real News Network, "Safe Return or No Return: Strike looms for public schools"

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Global Vaccination Rollout: Failing Grade

By & Feb 9, 2021
Marco Verch/Flickr Creative Commons

The whole world has been waiting for Covid-19 vaccines. Now that some are available, where are the doses going? Bioethicist Ruth Faden, of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, explains the complexities and inequities of the global rollout. Even with the current delays and chaotic distribution in the U.S., she says for much of the world, the wait will be much longer: “We’re looking at vaccine availability for the world’s poorest countries in 2021, 2022, perhaps in 2023 … so a very different picture there.”

Then Sean Callahan, head of Catholic Relief Services, describes how wealthy countries can pay it forward with Covax -- purchasing vaccines in advance and sharing with those who can’t afford them and how CRS is working to keep people safe for the long haul.

How Black Women Insisted On Equality For All

By & Feb 8, 2021
Author

African-American women claim credit for much of the organizing, and voting-rights vigilance behind Democratic wins in the last election. You can find roots of that tradition in historian Martha Jones’s latest book. She describes how African-American women strategized, organized, preached and marched for the vote--sometimes alongside white suffragists, sometimes alone. They tackled racism at the same time they fought sexism. Jones calls her new book Vanguard, because: “Black women are the organizers, they are the foot soldiers, they are the architects, they are the spokespeople for the necessity of African American voting rights.” Jones traces how Black women built political skills in churches and women’s clubs and struggled to make voting rights real.

Links: Events happening virtually at Temple Sinai/DC Feb. 27, 1pm; Johns Hopkins University Feb 10, 6pm; and Library of Congress Feb. 23, 1pm.

Black History, Black Future

By & Feb 5, 2021
Top: Sarah McClanahan, bottom, Hotel Revival

Each February the U.S. celebrates Black History Month to commemorate successes and struggles of the past. Hotel Revival’s Jason Bass plans to turn that on its head. Not to dispel the importance of African-American icons, but to hold up changemakers of the present. We get a preview of the community conversations happening this month, that highlight local Black business owners and creatives, like Bianca Willis of Learning to Live.

Bass says: “Sometimes we just, we only talk about the things that happened in the past. And I’d like to shift our view a little bit more and celebrate the happenings in the now, the history that is being created right now.”

Links: Learning to Live, Hotel Revival community conversations.