Oliver Jeffers: An Ode To Living On Earth

If you had to explain to a newborn what it means to live on Earth, at this time of crisis — what would you say? Writer, illustrator, and artist Oliver Jeffers gives his answer in a letter to his son.

About Oliver Jeffers

Oliver Jeffers is a writer, illustrator, and artist. His nineteenth book, The Fate of Fausto, was released in 2019, while his eighteenth book, Here We Are, is being adapted into an animated film to be released in 2020. His second picture book, Lost and Found, was adapted into an animated film with Studio AKA and received more than 70 awards, including a BAFTA. Jeffers also illustrated The Day The Crayons Quit, which received the E.B. White Read-Aloud Award and was voted a 2014 Book of the Year by Children's Choice Book Awards.

As a fine artist, Jeffers has exhibited several solo shows over the last decade in both London and New York City. He has collaborated with U2 on music videos and as an art director on their "Innocence and Experience" tour.

