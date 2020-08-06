Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced, making him the second U.S. governor to have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic's start.

DeWine was tested on Thursday as part of a protocol to meet with President Trump, according to a statement posted on the governor's Twitter account.

"Governor DeWine has no symptoms at the present time. Governor DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested," the statement said.

DeWine was scheduled to meet with Trump at the Burke Lakefront Airport tarmac in Cleveland. The president is scheduled to make several appearances in the state, including a fundraiser in Cleveland on Thursday evening.

"Governor DeWine plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days," the statement said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was also tested. His test returned negative.

DeWine is the second governor known to have contracted the coronavirus. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a fellow Republican, tested positive for the virus in July.

As of Wednesday, Ohio had 96,305 coronavirus cases. Nearly 3,600 people in the state have died as a result.

