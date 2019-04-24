Office Project Proposed for Mount Vernon (BBJ Story)

An eight-story office project is being proposed to replace Grand Central, a gay nightclub located at Charles and Eager streets in Mount Vernon.

The new building will be called City House Charles, and includes balconies and street-level restaurant space. Baltimore developer Landmark Partners is behind the 37,000-square-foot project, and purchased the building earlier this year. Grand Central will remain open until construction begins, and developers say they will not break ground until the project is at least 60 percent leased. So far, 30 percent of the office space has been leased to unnamed tenants. City House Charles will be anchored by the three-story red brick rowhouses that now hold Grand Central, but will be painted white with black shutters and floor-to-ceiling windows at street level. Upper level floors will have glass walls and hold a variety of office spaces. Designs will be presented to the community Monday evening at Hotel Revival.

