Nursing Homes And The Coronavirus Struggle

Credit AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Six out of ten people who have died from Covid-19 in Maryland lived or worked in a nursing home, assisted-living facility or group home. Scott Dance, The Baltimore Sun’s reporter on the story, reviews how the state has tried to control the pandemic and the implications going forward. Then, how are some nursing homes using the information in patients’ medical charts to gain an edge on the virus? Scott Rifkin runs Real Time Medical Systems in Linthicum, that mines the data.

In May, Scott Dance contributed to a New York Times report headlined "The Striking Racial Divide in How Covid-19 Has Hit Nursing Homes."  This week Dance reported in The Baltimore Sun about inspection of Maryland nursing homes.  

Real Time Medical Systems announced last month its data would be used by the University of Washington's Covid-19 modeling effort. The industry publication Skilled Nursing News wrote about Real Time Medical Systems in April.

