Number Of Dead Rises To 50 In New Zealand Mass Shooting

Updated at 5:13 p.m. ET

Police say the number of people dead in the mass shooting that occurred at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand has risen to 50.

"As of last night we were able to take all of the victims from both of those scenes and in doing so we have further located another victim," New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a press conference from the city of Wellington on Sunday.

Another 50 people were injured in the shootings. Of those injured, 36 people are hospitalized, with two in critical condition.

Bush said that heightened security around mosques in New Zealand will continue until authorities determine there is no longer a threat.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

