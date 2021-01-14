 Now In Session: Maryland 2021 General Assembly | WYPR
Now In Session: Maryland 2021 General Assembly

By 22 minutes ago

Democrats and Republicans are starting the new session of the General Assembly expecting to find common ground on helping Marylanders slammed by the pandemic--like the kinds of subsidies and tax help Gov. Hogan wants them to enact. But Democrats are more inclined than Republicans to blame the Hogan administration for the shambles in unemployment insurance. And Republicans oppose the Democrats' aim to override the governor’s veto of the Kirwin plan to revamp public schools.

Agreement and argument in Annapolis. We hear from both sides of the aisle.

Maryland General Assembly 2021

