 For November's Election, Maryland Voters Will Get Ballot Applications, Not Ballots | WYPR
For November's Election, Maryland Voters Will Get Ballot Applications, Not Ballots

By 15 minutes ago

Voters wait in line on Primary Day outside a polling station in Baltimore's Poppleton neighborhood.
Credit Rachel Baye / WYPR

On Election Day this November, Marylanders will be able to cast ballots at their regular polling places, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday in a letter to the State Board of Elections. However, voters who want to vote by mail will have to submit ballot applications.

 

The plan is a departure from the June primary, ahead of which all registered voters were mailed ballots. Instead, the state will send all registered voters applications for mail-in ballots.

 

All early voting centers will also be open as scheduled for a week at the end of October. 

 

Requiring voters to apply for ballots is an “unnecessary hurdle,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

 

In a letter sent Monday, the Maryland Association of Election Officials, which represents local boards of elections, urged Hogan and the State Board of Elections to send voters ballots, not applications. 

 

“We cannot overstate the devastating consequences likely to result if the State of Maryland does not plan now to mail every voter a ballot for the 2020 Presidential General Election,” wrote David Garreis, the organization’s president. “Requiring a Vote by Mail Application will cause voter confusion and creates a risk that the voters will not receive their ballot in time for the General Election.”

 

Ferguson also cited local election officials’ concerns that they will not be able to process all those ballot applications while also preparing to hold a full election.

 

“I think it’s certainly going to require personnel, safety precautions and safety measures, and PPE distribution,” Ferguson said. “We know that a lot of our election officials are retirees and fall in the categories of highest risk.”

 

In his letter to the State Board of Elections, Hogan said the state will provide personal protective equipment, or PPE, for elections staff and volunteers, and “encourage state employees to help supplement election staffing needs.”

 

Hogan attributed the decision to “failures” during the June primary that “potentially resulted in disenfranchisement and suppression of primary voters.” 

 

Ahead of the primary, many voters received incorrect ballots or none at all. As a result of the errors and general confusion about the process, thousands of people spent hours waiting in line to vote.

For Some Baltimore City Voters, Mail-In Ballots Never Arrived

By Jun 2, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

In what may be the first-ever primary election held during a pandemic, state elections officials urged as many people as possible to mail in their ballot or drop it at a dropbox, rather than go in-person to the polls. But some Baltimore City voters never got their ballots in the mail.

Law Professor Kim Wehle, On Why Voting Matters

By & Jul 6, 2020
Harper Collins Publishers

(This program was originally broadcast live on June 17, 2020)

Nationally, the United States ranks 26th in the world in voter turnout.

Given the pandemic, a battered economy, widespread civil unrest and all that is at stake in the upcoming presidential election, it remains to be seen whether more voters will embrace the power they yield at the ballot box in November.

Tom’s guest is Kim Wehle, a constitutional scholar who has written a primer on voting: how voting differs from state to state, what the structural barriers are to voting, and how those barriers can be overcome.

Wehle is a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and a legal commentator for CBS News.

Her last book was called How to Read the Constitution and Why. Her new book is What You Need to Know About Voting and Why. 

Also today, this sad note: Dr. Shirley Basfield Dunlap, the director of Theater Morgan at Morgan State University, passed away Sunday at her home in Baltimore. 

Dr. Dunlap was a highly respected theater artist who directed productions nationwide.

She worked with Melba Moore and Ossie Davis, but it was her students, at Morgan and elsewhere, who will forever remember her intensity and her vitality.

A Disconcerting Election Day

By Mary Rose Madden Jun 2, 2020
Mary Rose Madden

Voters faced an election day Tuesday tinged with fears of COVID-19, protests over police misconduct and with questions about mail-in ballots. Some of them never arrived and others went to the wrong addresses.

And even though this was supposed to be primarily a mail-in election, more than 11,000 voters had shown up at the polls shortly after midday, according to state election officials.

An election monitor at Northwood Elementary School in Baltimore said many were lined up at 6 am, an hour before the polls opened.