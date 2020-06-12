Novel Ways To Get Your Library Fix

As the Pratt Library moves into phase two of its Road to Reopening, what will it look like? Heidi Daniel, CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library system, talks about serving patrons during the pandemic.

When doors closed in March, the library focused on expanding its collection of digital resources. On Monday, the Pratt will begin offering books by mail, contact-free pick up, and drive-in wi-fi at eight locations. Daniel says these are all steps to stay safely connected to the community.

Click here for the calendar of virtual events. Reach the reference line at: 410-396-5430.