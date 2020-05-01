Northeast: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

Updated April 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Part of a series on coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States.

Jump to a State: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, other states

Connecticut

Maine

Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker ordered nonessential businesses to close throughout the state. Businesses that provide essential services, such as restaurants and pharmacies, are excluded, including liquor stores and medical marijuana shops. Restaurants may operate through carryout and delivery service only. Baker has extended the stay-at-home order, including the closure of nonessential businesses and limit on gatherings larger than 10 people, until May 18.

Baker on March 27 ordered all travelers arriving from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days. Residents over 70 or with underlying health conditions have been "strongly advised" to stay home.

Baker issued an emergency order allowing physicians who retired in good standing within the past year to reactivate their licenses.

State courts announced that no evictions would occur until at least April 21.

State authorities rolled out an online portal to facilitate the donation or sale of personal protective equipment.

An emergency order closed all coastal beach reservation parking areas managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation beginning April 3. It also reopened certain seasonal state parks ahead of schedule that same day.

Massachusetts extended its state income tax filing deadline to July 15.

Grocery stores must limit occupancy to 40 percent of their maximum permitted levels, enforce social distancing measures, and provide alternative hours for adults over the age of 60.

Baker issued emergency orders easing licensing restrictions for foreign-educated doctors to practice in the state, expediting the licensure of nursing school students and graduates, and mandating that insurers cover all "medically required costs of COVID-19 treatment" in out-of-network hospitals.

The use of a face covering or cloth mask is recommended when in situations where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing measures, such as grocery shopping.

Baker's administration announced the launch of the Manufacturing Emergency Response Team, along with $10.6 million in funding. The initiative will support manufacturers as they pivot operations to produce personal protective equipment and other critical supplies for front-line and health care workers.

The state is conducting contact tracing through the newly-created COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative, which makes private phone calls to individuals who tested positive or were in contact with someone who did.

Courthouses will be closed to the public until at least May 4, except to conduct emergency hearings that cannot be held virtually. All criminal and civil trials scheduled to begin on or before May 1 are "continued to a date no earlier than May 4."

Baker outlined five key initiatives in his administration's ongoing strategy to support homeless populations during the outbreak. Additionally, the Department of Children and Families is making supplementary monthly payments to foster parents through June, and Baker authorized the Department of Early Education and Care to establish emergency sites for youth living in residential homes that need to be cared for in isolation due to COVID-19.

Baker signed legislation on April 20 prohibiting evictions and foreclosures during the emergency.

On April 21, Baker extended the closure of K-12 schools and non-emergency child care programs through the end of the academic year. Remote learning will continue.

Baker announced that eligible cities and towns will receive temporary WiFi hot spots, expanding their broadband access through September 1.

The governor directed all Executive Branch employees performing non-core functions who can work remotely to do so until May 18.

New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order on March 26, mandating the closure of all nonessential businesses and requiring people to stay in their place of residence except for certain permitted activities. The order remains in effect until May 4. He said on April 21 that future extensions to the order are "likely."

Sununu has expanded the number of circumstances that qualify for state unemployment.

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered Rhode Island residents to stay at home "unless traveling to work, traveling for medical treatment or obtaining necessities." She has extended this and other restrictions through May 8.

Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. Public recreation, entertainment and close-contact businesses are closed. Restaurants, bars and cafes are closed to dine-in service but can sell wine and beer with take-out orders.

Anyone returning to the state from domestic or international travel, by any mode of transportation, must quarantine for 14 days.

Raimondo has ordered that health insurance must cover telemedicine for primary care, specialty care and mental and behavioral health care.

State parks and beaches are closed indefinitely, and all state-based customer services will remain online only. The DMV is open by appointment only and has suspended all road tests.

Nursing homes and hospitals are not allowing visitors.

Courts are closed for all nonessential business, "including residential and commercial evictions," through May 17.

Rhode Island's primary election has been postponed to June 2, and will be conducted "predominantly by mail."

An April 9 executive order issues stricter self-quarantine and self-isolation rules for any who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or in close contact with a confirmed positive case. It also authorizes the health department to make and enforce additional rules, including through civil penalties. Raimondo said authorities could issue fines in "the hundreds of dollars range" to those who violate quarantine rules.

Goldman Sachs, in partnership with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and Community Reinvestment Fund has committed $10 million in loans to small businesses in the state.

The governors of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Delaware announced on April 13 the creation of a multi-state council that will develop a regional framework for safely and gradually lifting stay-at-home orders and restoring the economy.

Raimondo signed an executive order requiring client-facing businesses and nonprofits to provide face coverings to all employees, to be worn in the workplace with few exceptions. Businesses must also direct customers to wear face coverings. The order is effective April 18 for at least one month, and compliance will be monitored through Department of Business Regulation spot checks.

An order mandating that regulated utilities cannot be shut off or sent to a collection agency has been extended through May 8.

On April 20, Raimondo announced six key indicators for reopening the state's economy. A week later, she released additional details about the strategy, which involves lifting restrictions in phases based on different metrics.

Rhode Island is issuing new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits to certain SNAP and non-SNAP households with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals.

The state is partnering with Brown University to provide more than 700 single-occupancy dormitory rooms to front-line workers for free.

K-12 public schools will continue with distance learning for the rest of the academic year, Raimondo announced on April 23.

The state health department will partner with Rhode Island PBS to host a television graduation special in June.

Raimondo announced the Financial Institution COVID-19 Relief Pledge, through which certain institutions have committed to offering a 90-day grace period for residential mortgage payments, no fees or charges, a temporary moratorium on initiating foreclosure sales or evictions, and no negative credit impacts resulting from relief.

An April 27 executive order relaxes regulations and eliminates certain barriers to health care for one month.

Raimondo announced on April 29 that there will be no parades, festivals, concerts or other large gatherings in the state during the summer of 2020. She said it is unlikely that weddings with more than 50 guests can take place in June or July.

Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott issued a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order effective March 25, which directs Vermonters to leave their residences only for essential reasons and to adhere to social distancing policies while in public. That order and all measures associated with the state of emergency have been extended through May 15.

All businesses and not-for-profit entities, unless exempted, must suspend in-person operations. Bars and restaurants may operate only for takeout or delivery.

The governor has restricted nonessential gatherings to 10 people or less.

All public and independent schools are closed for in-person instruction until the end of the academic year.

Scott issued an executive order on March 30 that directs residents and non-residents coming from outside the state for anything other than an essential purpose to home-quarantine for 14 days and strongly discourages travel to the state by people from COVID-19 "hot spots."

Lodging facilities – including hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, short term rentals, Airbnbs, and all public and private camping facilities and RV parks – "are to be closed except for stated exemptions when supporting the state's COVID-19 response."

Scott announced on April 7 that he had submitted a letter to President Trump requesting federal disaster funds and the authority and funding to activate additional Vermont National Guard personnel.

State health officials are recommending Vermonters wear cloth face coverings when outside of the home.

Income tax filing due dates for state personal and corporate income tax have been moved to July 15.

Commercial insurers are ordered to waive cost-sharing requirements like co-payments and deductible requirements for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. The emergency regulation, announced April 15, applies retroactively from March 13.

The Department of Public Service is working with several businesses to increase internet access by installing public WiFi hot spots in rural towns across the state.

On April 17, Scott announced principles and safety precautions for a "phased restart" of the state's economy beginning during the stay-at-home order. Scott ordered new health and safety requirements and directed the public to wear cloth face coverings.

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development has issued guidance authorizing certain outdoor businesses, construction operations and professional services to operate if they can meet specific safety requirements, beginning April 20.

More than 40 auto insurance companies — Vermont-based as well as major out-of-state insurers — have filed plans to either return premiums or reduce rates for Vermont policyholders, providing relief "in the range of 15-20% for a period of two or three months."

A multi-state initiative will expand payment relief for people with private and non-federal student loans, which are not covered by the CARES Act. The agreement expands protections to student loan borrowers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

An April 24 executive order requires any entity currently or imminently operating to comply with specific physical distancing, health and sanitation measures. Examples include wearing masks and completing special training.

The order also allows additional operations to reopen, provided they can comply with the outlined measures. Certain manufacturing, distributing and construction operations can resume with a maximum of five workers per location. Outdoor retail space can allow in-person shopping with a maximum of 10 people present. Upon approval from local municipalities, farmers' markets may reopen beginning May 1 with specific restrictions in place.

On April 29, Scott announced a strategy for expanding the state's testing and contact tracing programs. Over the next month, officials aim to ramp up to about 7,500 tests per week and increase contact tracing accordingly.

The first version of this page was originally published on March 12. This is a developing story. We will continue to update as new information becomes available.

NPR's Brakkton Booker, Merrit Kennedy, Vanessa Romo, Colin Dwyer, Laurel Wamsley, Aubri Juhasz and Bobby Allyn contributed to this report.

This is part of a series about coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States.

Northeast: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont

Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin

South: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia

West: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming

