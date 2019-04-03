Nonprofit Boards, Conflicts of Interest and the Public Trust

Baltimore’s mayor is on leave and under investigation after Gov. Hogan called for an investigation of the half million dollars the University of Maryland Medical System paid its board member Catherine Pugh for children’s books. City Council President Bernard “Jack” Young has asked for trust as he stepped into the role of acting mayor.

Baltimore Brew editor Fern Shen joins us to discuss what’s at issue.

Plus, Amy Coates Madsen from Maryland Nonprofits describes how boards can ward off conflicts. To request more information from Maryland Nonprofits on conflicts of interest, click here.