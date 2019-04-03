 Nonprofit Boards, Conflicts of Interest and the Public Trust | WYPR
Nonprofit Boards, Conflicts of Interest and the Public Trust

By & 1 hour ago

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh attends Gov. Larry Hogan's annual State of the State address on Jan. 30, 2019.
Credit AP Photo / Patrick Semansky

Baltimore’s mayor is on leave and under investigation after Gov. Hogan called for an investigation of the half million dollars the University of Maryland Medical System paid its board member Catherine Pugh for children’s books. City Council President Bernard “Jack” Young has asked for trust as he stepped into the role of acting mayor.

Baltimore Brew editor Fern Shen joins us to discuss what’s at issue.

Read the latest from Brew:
Another Healthy Holly buyer: Associated Black Charities
Connected contractor renovated Pugh’s house at a discount, sources say
Found: 8,700 Healthy Holly books in a school warehouse

Plus, Amy Coates Madsen from Maryland Nonprofits describes how boards can ward off conflicts. To request more information from Maryland Nonprofits on conflicts of interest, click here.

