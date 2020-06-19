No Return To Classrooms This Summer In Baltimore County

There will be no in-class summer school in Baltimore County this year.

School officials had been considering having small groups of students in classes this summer, but a spokesman for the county schools said they want to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, so have decided not to do that.

Summer school will be virtual learning instead, which the county and other localities statewide have been doing since Mid-March.

State school officials announced June 10 that local school systems could have face-to-face classes this summer as long as they limited classes to no more than 15 students in a room and concentrated on students who struggled with virtual learning.

“When we got the notice from the state superintendent that schools may start to reopen, there just wasn’t enough time to logistically change it,” said Cindy Sexton, president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County.

Virtual summer school will target special education students, according to Sexton.

She said teachers are frustrated because they want to be able to reach those students who have not engaged in virtual learning.

“But we also know it’s a nationwide concern,” Sexton said. “We certainly are not the only people struggling with these concerns right now.”

Sexton said county school officials have told her there is a summer reengagement program being considered that would target students who were not in contact during remote learning, but she said she does not have details of what that might be.

School officials were unavailable for comment.

Baltimore County also will offer a virtual learning program this summer any student can take at their own pace with no teachers involved.

Baltimore City schools plan to have a few students return to classrooms this summer.