Next Step Meeting For Penn Station Development (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 9 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

After more than a year, the development team planning to overhaul Penn Station will host a second public meeting to talk about the project's progress. 

The meeting will take place August 13 at 6 p.m. in the William H. Thumel Sr. Business Center at 11 West Mount Royal Avenue on the University of Baltimore campus. It's the second of three meetings being hosted by Amtrak and Penn Station Partners, the private redevelopment team. More than 230 people attended the first meeting on July 31st last year. City residents and other stakeholders provided input into what they would like to see happen with the redevelopment of the 108-year-old transportation hub. Penn Station Partners, led by Beatty Development Group and Cross Street Partners, will share its "Vision Plan Framework" based on the feedback received last year and give people another opportunity to offer input.

