The Next Generation Of Climate Activists; Mapping Baltimore's Future Climate

Urgent alarms from the U.N. and the European Parliament call for intensified commitment to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, while the Trump Administration pursues pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

As scientists warn that time is running out, young people are taking action. We speak to artist and activist Nadia Nazar of the youth-led organization Zero Hour.

Plus, a mapping tool that predicts your city’s future climate. Spatial ecologist Matthew Fitzpatrick tells us why the Maryland of 2080 may feel more like Mississippi or Arkansas.

You can hear more from Nadia Nazar and Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Institute of Marine & Environmental Technology tonight, following a screening of the National Geographic film “From Paris to Pittsburgh: The Climate for Change is Now”. Register here.