Newsmaker: Police Comm. Michael Harrison on the New Anti-Crime Plan

Today, Tom's guest in Studio A is the newish police commissioner of Baltimore City, Michael Harrison. He was appointed by then-Mayor Catherine Pugh in January of this year, approved by the City Council a few weeks later, and sworn into office in March.

Last Thursday, flanked by Mayor Jack Young and other city officials, Commissioner Harrison unveiled his new plan to address the crime problem that has afflicted Baltimore in particularly acute ways since the riots and unrest that followed the death of Freddie Gray in 2015.

The plan addresses response times by police, where and how they are deployed throughout the city, technology needs, and how police can build cases that hold-up in court for people accused of serious crimes, while exploring alternatives to jail for those who commit lesser offenses.

Commissioner Harrison is with us for the hour today. And he takes listeners questions and comments via phone, email, tweets and WYPR's Facebook page, where this conversation was live-streamed. You can watch that video here.