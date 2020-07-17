Newsmaker: Former City Solicitor Andre Davis On Baltimore & The Rule Of Law

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is the former Solicitor of Baltimore City, Andre Davis.

In 2017, Judge Davis left his seat on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals and answered then-Mayor Catherine Pugh's call for him to serve as his hometown’s top lawyer. He was front and center in efforts to recruit Michael Harrison as the city’s police commissioner after Daryl De Sousa resigned amid scandal. When Mayor Pugh was forced to resign by her own corruption scandal, Davis was a stabilizing force in a city hall rocked by crisis.

Andre Davis worked to reform the Baltimore Police Department, and he took controversial positions about the role of the Civilian Review Board, gag orders for victims of police misconduct, and the city’s liability arising from the scandal of the Gun Trace Task Force.

Today on Midday, Andre Davis reflects on his tenure in city government, politics and public service, and he takes your questions and comments. Call 410.662.8780. Email midday@wypr.org Twitter: @MiddayWYPR

Audio for this program will be posted by 3pm today