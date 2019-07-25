New White Wines From South Africa

The choice of white wines from South Africa has never been larger. Hugh reviews his favorites. Click the links to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Remhoogte "First Light" Chenin Blanc **1/2 $ VERY GOOD VALUE

Creamy, complex, assertive, better than Loire Valley cousins.

Noble Hill Sauvignon Blanc, Simonsberg-Paarl '17 ** $

Unique sauv blanc, old vines, classic flavors that are refined, approachable.

Haut Espoir "Cloudfall" white blend, Franshhoek '16 **1/2 $ VALUE

Big fleshy white, a blend of white grapes, complex, spicy, hint of oak.

