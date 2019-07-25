New White Wines From South Africa

The choice of white wines from South Africa has never been larger. Hugh reviews his favorites. Click the links to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Remhoogte "First Light" Chenin Blanc **1/2 $ VERY GOOD VALUE
Creamy, complex, assertive, better than Loire Valley cousins.
Noble Hill Sauvignon Blanc, Simonsberg-Paarl '17 ** $
Unique sauv blanc, old vines, classic flavors that are refined, approachable.
Haut Espoir "Cloudfall" white blend, Franshhoek '16 **1/2 $ VALUE
Big fleshy white, a blend of white grapes, complex, spicy, hint of oak.
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.