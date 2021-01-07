 New Trump EPA Rule Against “Junk Science” Trashes Real Science | WYPR
Related Program: 
The Environment in Focus

New Trump EPA Rule Against “Junk Science” Trashes Real Science

By 1 hour ago


  Yesterday, the Trump Administration’s EPA Administrator spoke during an online press conference to announce a new regulation that he said would end EPA’s use of “secret science” in federal government decisions to control pollution from industry.

 “Why would anyone want our decisions to be made in secret?” Administrator Andrew Wheeler asked. “In the past, increased transparency strengthened EPA’s credibility among the public.  I continue to pursue that legacy today.”

The new regulation – called the “Strengthening Transparency in Pivotal Science” rule -- prioritizes which public health studies EPA can use as the basis for future pollution control rules. It allows political appointees to de-emphasize or put aside scientific research that does not reveal to industry underlying details such as the names of patients surveyed and their personal medical histories. This kind of disclosure is often impractical or impossible, because medical researchers interview patients under promises of confidentiality.

  

The press conference was hosted not by the EPA – which would have been normal for an EPA announcement -- but by a conservative, anti-regulatory advocacy group called the Competitive Enterprise Institute.  One of its directors, Myron Ebell, heaped praise on the Trump Administration’s new rule.

“This rule not only solves a piece of the problem in the interaction between science and regulations, but it also contributes to the wider conversation that we need to do about the secret junk science problem that is plaguing our society,” Ebell said.

To many scientists, the new rule is outrageous because the main ‘junk science’ problem plaguing America comes from a Trump Administration that ignores science. The administration refuses to accept the scientific consensus about climate change and COVID-19, for example, wreaking havoc on public health and the planet’s ecosystem.

Betsy Southerland is a former Director of Science and Technology in EPA’s Office of Water.

“Junk science is really – to them -- any science that indicates the actions of industry – their emissions to the air, water, and land -- are actually having a public health impact,” Southerland said. “And so they want to block EPA from being allowed to use those studies, and then therefore be able to regulate industry.”

A particular target, Southerland said, is a 1994 Harvard School of Public Health study that found microscopic particles of soot from industry kill tens of thousands of Americans every year. This study served as the basis of EPA regulation restricting particulate air pollution from coal-fired power plants.

Chris Zarba is a former Director of EPA Science Advisory Board. He said all of the major U.S. scientific organizations testified against the Trump Administration’s allegedly pro-scientific integrity rule during hearings last year, including the American Lung Association and Union of Concerned Scientists.

 “If all of these science organizations were against it, who wrote it? And where did it come from?” Zarba asked.  “I found out that it was authored by a guy who worked with the tobacco industry back in the 1990s. There was an effort back then to keep tobacco sales up by creating questions into whether tobacco was really addictive and bad for your health.”

That former tobacco industry lobbyist, Stephen Milloy – who so skillfully manufactured doubt about the science surrounding cigarettes and cancer  – also helped write the new Trump administration scientific integrity rules, Zarba said.

In other words, the Trump EPA – allegedly a clean-air agency – is in bed with a tobacco industry lobbyist, even as it is currently being run by a former coal industry lobbyist, Andrew Wheeler. 

The pollutants rise from the very top of this administration, even in its final dying hours.

................................

The Environment in Focus is independently owned and distributed by Environment in Focus Radio to WYPR and other stations. The program is sponsored by the Abell Foundation. The views expressed are solely Tom Pelton's. You can contact him at 

Tags: 
The Environment in Focus
WYPR Features

Related Content

Interbreeding of Ravens Echoes Human Genetic History

By Dec 30, 2020

  Kevin Omland, a biology professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, stands below a highway overpass towering above a wooded stream valley in the Patapsco Valley State Park, just southwest of Baltimore.

 

He aims his binoculars up at a scraggly nest of sticks that ravens built in the steel beams beneath Interstate 195. 

 

“Give yourself a second and you can see three young,” Omland said. “They are hanging out there quite peacefully. Not flapping, maybe stretching a little bit.”

 

“Wow!"  I replied. "Three large, black, sinister looking dudes sitting up on their nest under the bridge -- kind of ominous."

 

“Tom, you’re squinting incorrectly. Those are beautiful creatures,” Omland said. “They are going to have marvelous iridescent plumage in just a few days.”

 

Common ravens, or Corvus Corax, are – of course – beloved in Baltimore, with their ties to Edgar Allan Poe and our NFL team.  But historically, around the world, ravens have been seen either as harbingers of death – because of their habit of eating dead animals and people – or, alternatively, as godlike tricksters, because of their intelligence, dexterity, and bizarre vocalizations.

 


Flowers in December a Sign of Climate Out of Balance

By Dec 24, 2020

Ah, Christmas time!  I went walking through my neighborhood and was charmed by the strings of lights illuminating porches, the inflated Santa, the plastic reindeer, the snow and ice.  But then I saw flowers emerging from the ground, near a cherry tree in full bloom.  

It made me confused. Why are flowers blooming in December in Baltimore?  The wildflowers called snowdrops normally emerge from the ground in February or March. And most cherry trees, of course, bloom in March or April; although a few do flower in the fall.

“It definitely seems odd this year,” said Theresa Crimmins, a plant ecologist at the University of Arizona and Director of the National Phenology Network, which studies which seasons plants bloom in across the U.S. 

“All across the country, people have reported things flowering this fall – this past October and November, specifically – that they never reported in the past flowering in October and November,” she said.  "Things like chokecherries and mountain magnolia were in flower this past fall in North Carolina, which is not normal. On Long Island, people reported clematis and false lily of the valley flowering in the fall, and those are definitely springtime species."   

The Future of Environmental Justice in the Biden Administration

By Dec 17, 2020

  As President-Elect Biden assembles his new administration, one candidate being considered for a top environmental position, perhaps director of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, is Mustafa Santiago Ali.

Ali worked for 24 years at the Environmental Protection Agency and was its senior advisor for environmental yustice. He was a founding member of EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice, which is dedicated to reducing pollution in minority and lower-income communities, including those in Baltimore.

After working for EPA most of his life – he started there as a student intern -- Ali quit in March of 2017 after the new Trump Administration tried to eliminate the Office of Environmental Justice. It was part of Trump’s general hostility toward government programs, especially those that would help urban areas and people of color.   

Here’s Mustafa Ali: "I saw what the new administration was going to do by not honoring science, by eliminating programs that were critical for front-line communities in protecting their lives and their health.  And I knew that I couldn’t be part of that.”

   

Fixing EPA And The Bay Cleanup Under Biden

By Dec 10, 2020

The inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden on January 20 will mean a new day for millions of federal civil servants who were disparaged by Donald Trump as so-called “deep state” enemies of his administration.

The federal agency that will be perhaps most relieved when Trump steps onto the final flight to Mar-A-Lago will be the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which marked its 50th birthday on a downbeat note last week. Under Trump, more than 1,200 EPA employees were fired or quit – leaving staffing at the lowest level since 1987. His administration also weakened or eliminated almost 100 pollution control rules.

Stan Meiburg served at EPA for 39 years until 2017, including as Acting Deputy Administrator.

“The last several years have been tough for EPA,” said Meiburg, who now works as Director of Graduate Studies in Sustainability at Wake Forest University. “There are many employees in the agency who feel that the agency stepped away from its basic core values: Follow the science; follow the law; and be transparent.”

Under Trump, EPA ignored its scientists and literally followed the direction of a former coal industry lobbyist.

  

Exploring a Beautiful State Park with a Deadly Past

By Dec 3, 2020

Last Friday, on Black Friday, instead of hitting the malls or shopping online, I escaped to go paddling in my kayak. I explored the streams, rivers, and wetlands at Point Lookout State Park, in far southern Maryland.

The thousand-acre park is at the tip of a narrow peninsula sticking far out into the Chesapeake Bay, at its confluence with the Potomac River.

About a quarter mile out into the river, a forest of wooden poles rose up with fishing nets suspended between them. Brown pelicans, double-crested cormorants and seagulls perched on the ends of the poles, looking down on the pound nets – fishers, keeping a hungry eye on the work of fishermen.

After a few hours of fishing with my feathered colleagues, I put down my rod and dragged my boat up onto the shore. I was on a crescent of sand, with no footprints – only oyster shells, driftwood, and gently lapping waves. It was a stunningly beautiful landscape. And because of its beauty, it was hard to imagine the dark and bloody history that unfolded here