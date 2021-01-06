New From Rioja

Spain's most famous region, Rioja, is a versatile choice for winter reds and whites.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ontanon Rioja Tempranillo Blanco ** $ VALUE

Rarely seen white grape, floral, complex, rounded, generous flavors.

Ontanon Rioja Viura Blanco Akemi '17 **1/2 $ VALUE

Designed as a sushi wine, it delivers, a perfect match for seafood.

Ontanon Rioja Crianza '17 **1/2 $ VALUE

Oak aged, silky texture, elegant fruit, fine structure.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

