New Offerings at Camden Yards This Year (BBJ Story)

By BJ Staff 4 minutes ago

If buffalo mac and cheese and acai bowls don't sound like your typical ballpark fare, get ready to broaden your horizons. The lineup for this year's menu at Oriole Park at Camden Yards comes with standard options like hot dogs and chicken tenders while adding some new items for adventurous palates. 

The team's home opener against the New York Yankees kicks off at 3:05 p.m. Thursday.  New food offerings this season include chicken satay-on-a-stick with peanut sauce, oyster po' boy sandwiches and Old Bay-seasoned Mexican street. The classic frank will also get an update. Camden Franks, produced by Hoffman's Meats in Hagerstown, will replace hot dogs from longtime ballpark partner Esskay, which decided to end its hot dog production last year.

