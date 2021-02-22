 New Must-Read Picks From CityLit's Carla Du Pree; The History Of The Red Ball Express | WYPR
New Must-Read Picks From CityLit's Carla Du Pree; The History Of The Red Ball Express

An anthology of Black American history...verses about the life of 18th-century poet Phillis Wheatley...short stories about girlhood in the South. These are some of the new must-read picks Carla Du Pree of CityLit Project offers us. She also previews next month’s virtual festival.

And local history teacher Dante Brizill shares the unsung story of African-American war heroes who drove the Red Ball Express after D-Day.

Here are Carla's book picks:
Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of Africa America 1619 - 2019 - Ibram X Kendi & Keisha N. Blain
The Age of Phillis and The Love Songs of W. E. Du Bois - Honoree Fanonne Jeffers 
The Prophet - Robert Jones
Caul Baby - Morgan Jerkins
Milk, Blood, Heat - Dantiel W. Moniz
We Speak For Ourselves - D. Watkins
The Sum of Us - Heather McGhee
How the Word is Passed - Clint Smith
Children’s & Young Adult Literature: Angel of Greenwood, Randi Pink; The Life I’m In, Sharon G Flake

Halting The Hate

By & Feb 18, 2021
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, Asian Americans have been the target of more racial profiling and xenophobia. What are the effects of this mistreatment? We learn from UMBC Professor Charissa Cheah about the toll it’s taken on the mental health of Chinese American families. And John C. Yang, president of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice/Asian American Justice Center, tells how his group advocates on behalf of scientists and scholars under scrutiny by the FBI, an initiative set in motion by the Trump administration.

Links: Asian Americans Advancing Justice/AAJC; StandAgainstHatredStrengthening Asian American Families' Exellence and Resilience During Covid-19.

Racial Equity And Maryland’s Vaccine Distribution

By & Feb 17, 2021
University of Maryland Medical System

African Americans make up one-third of Maryland’s population but only 15 percent of Covid-19 vaccine recipients. Is medical mistrust behind low vaccination rates of minority residents, or is it the struggle of getting an appointment, and getting to it?

We ask Dr. Jinlene Chan of the Maryland Department of Health.

Read the letters between county leaders and Acting Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader.

Plus, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, who as a state delegate pushed for publicly tracking COVID cases by race and ethnicity, raises the alarm on vaccine equity. Read Mosby's letter to Governor Hogan here.

The Burden Of Medical Debt In Maryland

By & Feb 16, 2021
Sara Star NS / Flickr Creative Commons

Over the past decade, Maryland hospitals filed more than 140,000 lawsuits against patients, to recover unpaid bills. The median amount owed was just $944. Left unpaid, this debt can lead to a lien on a person’s home or car, or even garnished wages. Marceline White, of the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition, describes the crushing burden of an unpaid hospital bill. This interview originally aired Dec. 21, 2020.

Read the report on Maryland's medical debt lawsuits here.

Today at noon, the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition and other supporters are holding a virtual event. Register here. At 1:30 pm, the House Health & Government Operations Committee will hold a hearing on House Bill 565 - The Medical Debt Protection Act. The Senate Finance Committee will take testimony on its version of the bill next week.