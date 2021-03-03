 New Memoirs From Vanessa O'Brien and Nadia Owusu | WYPR
Related Program: 
The Weekly Reader

New Memoirs From Vanessa O'Brien and Nadia Owusu

By & 56 minutes ago

Credit Atria (l); Simon and Schuster (r)

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, two new memoirs that read like adventure stories. Our book critic Marion Winik gives us her take on Vanessa O’Brien’s To the Greatest Heights, and Nadia Owusu’s Aftershocks. Hi, Marion!

Tags: 
WYPR Features
The Weekly Reader

Related Content

Lights, Camera, Action! New Fiction From Ethan Hawke and William Boyd

By & Feb 24, 2021
Knopf (l); Knopf (r)

The Emerald Isle: Fact And Fiction From Northern Ireland

By & Jan 13, 2021
Algonquin (l); Doubleday (r)

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, fact and fiction about life in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

Life On Earth: 'Owls Of The Eastern Ice' And 'Why Fish Don't Exist'

By & Jan 27, 2021
Farrar Strauss Giroux (l); Simon and Schuster