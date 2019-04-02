 New Look In Centerfield At Camden Yards (BBJ Story) | WYPR

New Look In Centerfield At Camden Yards (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 6 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

The center field scoreboard in Orioles Park at Camden Yards will have a different look this season after Legg Mason Inc. ended its multiyear partnership with the team. 

A Legg Mason spokeswoman said the money manager ended the deal as part of a bigger move to exit all of its sports sponsorships. The decision to pull sports sponsorships comes after Baltimore-based Legg Mason announced a multimillion-dollar cost-saving plan earlier this year. Legg Mason (NYSE: LM) had multiple signs in prime locations at Oriole Park. The company's name was placed prominently in the center of the scoreboard, and it also had an ad on the left field side of the video screen.

