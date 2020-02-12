New Hampshire Primary Recap & Uproar Over Roger Stone Sentencing Reversal

Bernie Sanders clinches a narrow win in the New Hampshire primary. Will the Vermont senator carry that momentum and his full campaign coffers to victory in Nevada, South Carolina and beyond?

Mara Liasson, national political correspondent for NPR, and Stephanie Murray, reporter, and author of the POLITICO "Massachussetts Playbook" share their take.

In Washington, four federal prosecutors have resigned after the DOJ overrules them on sentencing recommendations for convicted Trump advisor, Roger Stone. Associated Press White House reporter, Darlene Superville, joins Tom with the latest.