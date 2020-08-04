New Book Unmasks The Enablers Of Police Corruption In Baltimore

For years, an elite unit of the Baltimore Police Department, known as the Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF), operated an expansive criminal enterprise in which people were unlawfully arrested, money was stolen, drugs were sold, and the BPD was cheated.

In their new book, I Got a Monster: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Corrupt Police Squad, Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg chronicle the story of the GTTF, their victims, and the reverberations of their crimes on Baltimore's criminal justice system.