 New Book Examines the Link Between Wildlife and Covid-19 | WYPR
Related Program: 
The Environment in Focus

New Book Examines the Link Between Wildlife and Covid-19

By 1 hour ago

The origin of the coronavirus wreaking havoc around the world remains a source of mystery and controversy.

Scientists generally agree that COVID-19 is a zoonotic disease. That means it jumped from animals to humans, most likely from horseshoe bats to people perhaps near the city of Wuhan, in China.

But, how exactly did people come to such close contact with horseshoe bats and trigger this global pandemic?  And what does this fatal interaction between humans and wildlife say about the broader need to separate wild animals and people for the survival of both?

Author Debora MacKenzie offers some answers to these questions in her new book titled, “Covid-19: The Pandemic that Never Should Have Happened and How to Stop the Next One.”  

  

It’s not that people in Wuhan eat horseshoe bats. They do not. But MacKenzie’s research points to the widespread collection from caves of bat manure – or guano – which is sold as a traditional Chinese medicine. The guano is marketed and applied to people’s eyes with dubious  claims that it improves night vision.

“People are using this to make an eye remedy,” MacKenzie said.  “Now, your eye is probably where Covid-19 infects a lot of people. It’s got a lot of the protein – the ACE2 protein -- that acts as the receptor of the virus.  It’s got a lot of that. If you were to do a liquid extract on this dried bat poop powder, and put it in your eye, it would be a pretty good way of getting a virus….  Or maybe the person who collects the guano got sick and passed it on from person to person.”

Around the world, bats have been the hosts for a wide variety of deadly diseases in people – including Ebola, SARS, Hepatitis C, and rabies. This is in part because bats do not have an immune response to these viruses and are not killed by them. This means bats can carry a large number of pathogens throughout their lives, MacKenzie said.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of viruses – you just have to look in a bat,” MacKenzie said. “The thing is, a bat just has to become infected by it once. And if the virus can do it, it will hang around, because basically a bat does not kill cells that have viruses in them, the way we would.  In fact, they turn off that whole inflammation response that our whole immune systems do.”

However, if we are looking for a way to prevent the spread of disease, humans can not just kill off bats because bats are a critical part of the ecosystem that we rely on. Bats spread the seeds that allow rain forests to grow, for example. And bats eat many of the caterpillars and moths that otherwise devastate our food crops.

Instead, MacKenzie argues, humans need to back off and give space to bats and other wildlife that carry viruses. Every time we push further into jungles or caves – or clear-cut more forests to build farms and homes – we are putting ourselves at risk of picking up pathogens that are new to humans and can spread among us like wildfire.

“You need conservation in order to maintain human health,” MacKenzie said. “Because you need the bats. But you also need them not roosting over your pig sties.  You know, so you’ve got to maintain enough forests for the bats to live in, so they don’t have to bother you. They can stay in their forests, they are fine.  And we get the ecosystem services that they provide, and we’re fine.  And we don’t catch their viruses.”

So for our own welfare, humans need to start protecting and respecting the welfare of animals.

Tags: 
The Environment in Focus
WYPR Features

Related Content

Studies Document Increased Flooding from Climate Change

By Jul 23, 2020

Lynda Mettee lives in a house built high up on risers on a slender peninsula called Swan Point that sticks out into the Chesapeake Bay east of Dundalk, in Baltimore County.

She does not need scientists to tell her that floods are becoming more common. A neighbor in a kayak told her as he paddled right down the middle of her street on April 30.  She illustrates this by showing  dramatic flood photos on her iPhone.

“These are pictures where the water was so high that it covered the entire road and you couldn’t even see where the edges of the road were,” said Mettee, a 45-year-old physician’s assistant who lives on Cuckold Point Road. “Even in the past five to seven years we’ve noticed the coastal floods have been increasing. Where it used to happen once or twice a year, this year it’s happened three or four times.”

A new study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration concludes that flooding – driven by climate change and rising sea levels and higher tides – is accelerating at 75 percent of locations on the East and Gulf coasts. Last year, 19 areas broke or tied previous records for flooding, including six in Maryland and Virginia, according to NOAA oceanographer William Sweet.  

Night Herons Moving into Baltimore and Other Big Cities

By Jul 16, 2020

My wife and I were strolling late at night in Fells Point, near Baltimore’s waterfront when we heard an odd sound coming from the trees in Thames Street Park.

A neighbor of the park, Rob Baumann, came walking along with his dog. He smiled at, what to him, were familiar noises.

“They sound like monkeys – they really do,” laughed Bauman, owner of a real estate data company who has lived in Fells Point for two decades.  “It sounds like a jungle, if you sit out here in the middle of the night and they are active. It’s crazy. It’s really cool.”

As it turns out, the calls were not from primates – but from a rare and growing urban colony of black crowned night herons. About 10 of the birds have built a small city of nests and are raising their young in the park’s trees.  

The Impact Of The Coronavirus On Energy Consumption

By Jul 8, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

Driven in part by the coronavirus recession and reductions in driving and air travel, the number of oil and gas drilling rigs operating in the U.S. has plummeted by 70 percent over the last year, falling to a record low since World War II.

At least 14 oil and gas companies have declared bankruptcy since March. The casualties include, last week, Chesapeake Energy, a once high-flying but heavily indebted pioneer of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

Oil and gas is a famously boom and bust industry. But Andrew Lipow, a Houston-based energy analyst and President of Lipow Oil Associates, LLC, said that the coronavirus could cause permanent shifts in American working and transportation habits that could impose long-term harm on the fossil fuel industry.

“One thing that we’ve seen with this virus is the ability of companies to allow a significant amount of their workforce to telecommute and work from home,” Lipow said. “And of course, that I expect to continue going into the future. Which means there is going to be less demand for gasoline.”

Terrorism Charges Against Protester Part of a National Pattern

By Jul 2, 2020

The global plastics industry is booming, adding trash to our oceans and greenhouse gases to our atmosphere. Plastics production has grown even during the coronavirus recession because of the increased need for disposable gloves, cups, and bags.

The epicenter of the U.S. plastics industry is along the Gulf Coast. There, about 60 miles west of New Orleans, in St. James, Louisiana, a Taiwanese company called Formosa Plastics is proposing to build North America’s largest plastics plant on a former plantation site that includes an historic burial ground for slaves.

The mostly African-American community of St. James is fighting to stop the $9 billion dollar project, in part because of concerns that the plant’s air and water pollution would jeopardize their health.

Last week, a leader of those protests, Anne Rolfes, Founding Director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, and a colleague were arrested by police. Their crime? Six months earlier, as part of a day of activism to educate the public about the problem of plastic pollution, and bring the issue home, they placed a box of plastic waste  -- tiny pellets discharged from a Formosa plastics factory in Texas – on the porch of a home owned by a plastics industry lobbyist.

“It’s an abuse of the law to claim that, by leaving a box of their own product on their own doorstep, we are somehow the bad guys,” Rolfes said. “It’s wrong.”

An Abandoned Fortress Reborn as a Breeding Ground for Birds

By Jun 24, 2020

It was just after dawn when I set out paddling in my kayak to find nature in one of the least natural places on Earth.

I had launched into the Patapsco River from Fort Armistead Park near the base of the Francis Scott Key Bridge south of Baltimore. Truck traffic roared overhead on Route 695.   Ahead of me, the morning sun sparkled silver in a rippling path toward the old Sparrows Point steel mill.  Behind my back rose the smokestacks of a pair of coal-fired power plants, a chemical factory, sewage plant, and the mounded back of the city’s Quarantine Road landfill.

But the sky was blue, the breeze was balmy, and out on the water I felt away from it all.

In the distance, I saw the outlines of an island covered in trees, with a squat rectangular lighthouse near the center.

Paddling closer, it became clear that it was a manmade structure: an abandoned fortress, with weather-streaked, stone walls, tufted with grass and featuring an intimidating row of cannon ports whose iron doors had rusted long ago.

This was Fort Carroll, built by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1847 to defend Baltimore from naval attacks like the one the British had launched from near this location three decades earlier in the War of 1812.