 New Book Describes Modern Farming’s Damage to Biodiversity | WYPR

New Book Describes Modern Farming’s Damage to Biodiversity

By 1 hour ago

New Book Describes Modern Farming’s Damage to Biodiversity 

This is the call of a meadowlark. (Sound of meadowlark plays). This is an upland sandpiper. And this excitable fellow is a burrowing owl. (Hooting sound of owl)

What they have in common is that they are among more than 5,000 species of birds whose survival is threatened because of the expansion of industrial-style, modern agriculture around the world. Populations of meadowlarks, for example, have fallen by 71 percent since 1966.  And it’s not just birds.  Farming and development have reduced the population of all wild animals – mammals, birds, fish, and amphibians -- by more than half since 1970.

This is according to a new book, titled “In Search of Meadowlarks: Birds, Farms, and Food in Harmony with the Land," written by John Marzluff, a professor of environmental science at the University of Washington.

Marzluff explains how stripping away forests and meadows to replace them with monoculture fields of crops like corn and soybeans unintentionally brings an end to meadowlarks and other wildlife.

“Fundamentally, it’s the tendency to farm what was called fencerow to fencerow,” Marzluff said. “That means farming every bit of the soil that can be plowed, so removing the habitat directly. That’s the worst thing you can do for any species. But in addition to that, we’ve also increased our use of herbicides and pesticides. So we’ve removed weeds, which are native in many cases and produce small seeds or soft leaves that a lot of these animals eat, or that the insects that they rely upon eat.”

Marzluff’s book lays out solutions to this loss of biodiversity that would be – in theory – easy to implement, because farmers performed them routinely before a revolution the agricultural chemical industry in the 1950’s and 1960s. These strategies include allowing sections of trees and open meadows  to grow between crop fields as homes for wildlife.  Also important is rotating and diversifying crops, so that no plant grows in a monoculture on the same land, every year.

For decades, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has offered farmers cash to encourage these and other conservation practices. But Marzluff points out that this Conservation Reserve Enhancement or “CREP” program has been badly underfunded by the federal government. The result is that farmers have learned they can earn a lot more just by growing corn, usually to feed livestock or meet federal ethanol fuel mandates.

In addition to giving more cash to farmers who incorporate more wildlife and trees into their farms, Marzluff argues the federal government needs to provide grants or attractive loans to encourage a new generation of idealistic younger farmers, who often embrace organic and alternative methods.

To me, young farmers come onto the land with the first underlying purpose of doing no harm to the land,” said Marzluff. “They want the land to be productive, of course, for their crops. But they also understand global issues. They understand greenhouse gas emissions and how farms can contribute to that. They understand loss of habitat and how farming contributes to that.”

Moving to smaller-scale farms is not just a matter of saving birds, in Marzluff’s mind. It’s a matter of saving humanity itself.  He noted that modern methods of packing thousands of hogs or chickens into windowless metal buildings can help breed and spread dangerous viruses that sometimes jump to people.

“Well, I think we are definitely increasing our risk of pandemics by the way we handle our farm animals,” said Marzluff.  “It’s the way we have large monocultures of farm animals crammed together in limited space that causes problems.”

So to ensure a healthier future for ourselves, we need to start engineering more humanity into how we treat animals on our farms – including the chickens in our sheds and meadowlarks flying overhead.

(Photo of Book Cover, "In Search of Meadowlarks: Birds, Farms, and Food in Harmony with the Land.")

Tags: 
The Environment in Focus

Related Content

New Book Describes Modern Farming’s Damage to Biodiversity

By May 28, 2020

This is the call of a meadowlark. (Sound of meadowlark plays). This is an upland sandpiper. And this excitable fellow is a burrowing owl. (Hooting sound of owl)

What they have in common is that they are among more than 5,000 species of birds whose survival is threatened because of the expansion of industrial-style, modern agriculture around the world. Populations of meadowlarks, for example, have fallen by 71 percent since 1966.  And it’s not just birds.  Farming and development have reduced the population of all wild animals – mammals, birds, fish, and amphibians -- by more than half since 1970.

This is according to a new book, titled “In Search of Meadowlarks: Birds, Farms, and Food in Harmony with the Land," written by John Marzluff, a professor of environmental science at the University of Washington.

Marzluff explains how stripping away forests and meadows to replace them with monoculture fields of crops like corn and soybeans unintentionally brings an end to meadowlarks and other wildlife.

MD, VA and DC Take Legal Action Over PA’s Failures in Bay Cleanup

By May 20, 2020

The Attorneys General of Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia filed a notice of intent to sue the Trump Administration’s EPA on Monday over its failure to enforce a landmark Chesapeake Bay cleanup agreement signed in 2010.

That agreement has a goal of forcing the Bay region states to put water pollution control programs in place within five years – by a deadline of 2025 -- to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus pollution in the estuary by about 25 percent.

The problem is that Pennsylvania and New York have fallen far short in their plans and investments. And the overall health of the Bay has only declined since the agreement was signed, slipping from a rating of 47 out of 100 in 2010 to a 44 out of 100 last year, according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said he and his allies are taking legal action against the Trump EPA for failing to penalize Pennsylvania and New York for refusing to meet their Bay cleanup obligations. 

Amid Virus Crisis, MD Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Brain-Damaging Pesticide

By May 14, 2020

Last week, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, vetoed 38 bills passed in March by the Democratic-majority General Assembly. The governor explained that the economic crash caused by the coronavirus had opened up a massive state budget deficit which made the new proposals– including for increased funding for public schools – suddenly unaffordable.

However, at least one of the bills Hogan vetoed had absolutely nothing to do with state funds or the coronavirus.

That was Senate Bill 300, which would have outlawed the use of a pesticide called chlorpyrifos that researchers have concluded can cause brain damage in children and kill aquatic life in the Chesapeake Bay and elsewhere.

Trump Virus Economic Recovery Plan May Strip Environmental Protections

By May 6, 2020
Via Publisher Roman and Littlefield

With the number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. seeming to decline, but unemployment soaring and the economy in free-fall, President Trump held a press conference recently to talk about a political imperative: getting capitalism off the stretcher.

“There is a hunger for getting our country back and it’s happening faster than people would think,” Trump told reporters. “Ensuring the health of our economy is vital to ensuring the health of our nation.”

Part of the prescription the president is expected to announce later this week, during a rollout of a new administration plan to stimulate the economy, is a slashing of environmental regulations, as well as further tax cuts, loans and grants for business.

Defending The Climate And Public Health Instead Of Saudi Arabia

By Apr 10, 2020
U.S. Department of Defense

The coronavirus crisis has contributed to a crash in oil prices, as people are driving less while working at home and many businesses are shut down. Competition between Saudi Arabia and Russia has also caused a glut in global oil production.

As a result, many oil and gas companies are suffering huge financial losses, laying off workers, and asking the federal government for a bailout or some kind of government assistance.

President Trump held a meeting on Friday at the White House with the CEO’s of eight major oil companies, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Phillips66.“I just want to start by saying it’s an honor to be with you,” Trump told the executives.

“I know most of you… But I know all of you by seeing you on the covers of all the business magazines and other magazines. And you’ve done a great job and we’ll work this out.  And we’ll get our energy businesses back. I’m with you 1,000 percent.”