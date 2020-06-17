New Albariños In The Market

Albariño has become a very popular white wine from Spain. Hugh reviews several new entries into the market.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Foral de Melgaco Alvarinho (Vinho Verde) '18 ** $

Bright, crisp, very fresh, very attractive.

Paloma De Plata (Rias Baixas) '18 * **1/2 $1

A bit more depth, flavors of citrus, peaches, minerals.

Granbazan, Etiqueta Verde (Rias Baixas) '18 *** $$

Subtle, floral and vibrant, racy and complete, delightful for seafood.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.