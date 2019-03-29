 National Guard Armory In Towson Set For Renovations (BBJ Story) | WYPR

National Guard Armory In Towson Set For Renovations (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 26 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

The former Maryland National Guard Armory in Towson is about to get a facelift and a new life as modern co-working space. 

Towson University has signed a long-term lease with developer Greenberg Gibbons to move into the building at 307 Washington Ave. in the heart of the Baltimore County seat. The conversion of the armory is part of the $350 million Towson Row development that kicked off last year with construction of a 720-unit student housing tower by Gilbane Development Co. The armory first opened in 1933 and today is vacant. It has served as a local landmark near the Baltimore County government offices and is marked by its granite exterior and a large, arched front doorway.

Towson University officials say the revamped building will serve as a new "front door" to the main campus that is located less than a mile south off York Road.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Local Chef Finalist For James Beard Award (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Mar 28, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Chef Cindy Wolf has again advanced to the round of finalists for a coveted James Beard Award, while Clavel Mezcaleria is out of the running. 

Under Armour Opens Store In India (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Mar 27, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Under Armour Inc. opened its first brand store in India on Tuesday, the first of about a dozen the sportswear maker plans to debut this year in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies. 

Esports Arena Planned For Philadelphia (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Mar 25, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore’s Cordish Cos. and Philadelphia sports and entertainment company Comcast Spectacor unveiled plans today for a $50 million esports arena to be constructed next to the Xfinity Live dining and entertainment complex in Philadelphia. 

Minimum Wage Bill On Governor's Desk (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Mar 21, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

A bill raising Maryland's minimum wage to $15 per hour will go to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk after the General Assembly passed the measure on Thursday. 