National Guard Armory In Towson Set For Renovations (BBJ Story)

The former Maryland National Guard Armory in Towson is about to get a facelift and a new life as modern co-working space.

Towson University has signed a long-term lease with developer Greenberg Gibbons to move into the building at 307 Washington Ave. in the heart of the Baltimore County seat. The conversion of the armory is part of the $350 million Towson Row development that kicked off last year with construction of a 720-unit student housing tower by Gilbane Development Co. The armory first opened in 1933 and today is vacant. It has served as a local landmark near the Baltimore County government offices and is marked by its granite exterior and a large, arched front doorway.

Towson University officials say the revamped building will serve as a new "front door" to the main campus that is located less than a mile south off York Road.

