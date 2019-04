On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we feature three winners of the National Book Critics Circle Awards. "Flash: The Making of Weegee the Famous," by Christopher Bonanos, "Feel Free," by Zadie Smith, and "The Crossing," by Ada Limon.

More about these titles...

Flash: The Making of Weegee the Famous, by Christopher Bonanos, Henry Holt

Feel Free, by Zadie Smith, Penguin

The Carrying, by Ada Limon, Milkweed