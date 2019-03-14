In her quest to become an astronomer, Nancy Grace Roman had to overcome misconceptions about the intelligence, capabilities and proper role of women in society and academia. She went on to become an executive at NASA, where she became known as the “Mother of the Hubble” Space Telescope.
The Nazis called her “the most dangerous of all Allied spies” in Occupied France and called for her elimination. But Virginia Hall of Parkton, an amputee known as “the Lady Who Limps,” outran the Gestapo and helped secure victory for the Free French Forces in World War II.
More than fruit and honey came from the farms of Still Pond, Maryland in the 1900s. The town charter, written in 1908, guaranteed women the right to vote a dozen years before the 19th Amendment was ratified.
Early in her political career, Gladys Noon Spellman was praised by a male colleague… for “thinking like a man.” At first she thought it a compliment. Then she got angry. “I said, ‘Well, I guess today was an off–day for me. Tomorrow I’ll be myself, and do better’.”