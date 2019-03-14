 Nancy Grace Roman | WYPR
Nancy Grace Roman

By Dr. Sheri Parks

Nancy Grace Roman
Credit NASA

In her quest to become an astronomer, Nancy Grace Roman had to overcome misconceptions about the intelligence, capabilities and proper role of women in society and academia. She went on to become an executive at NASA, where she became known as the “Mother of the Hubble” Space Telescope.

Virginia Hall

By Dr. Sheri Parks Mar 1, 2019
CIA handout

The Nazis called her “the most dangerous of all Allied spies” in Occupied France and called for her elimination. But Virginia Hall of Parkton, an amputee known as “the Lady Who Limps,” outran the Gestapo and helped secure victory for the Free French Forces in World War II. 

Still Pond, Maryland

By Dr. Sheri Parks Feb 14, 2019

More than fruit and honey came from the farms of Still Pond, Maryland in the 1900s. The town charter, written in 1908, guaranteed women the right to vote a dozen years before the 19th Amendment was ratified.

Gladys Noon Spellman

By Dr. Sheri Parks Dec 27, 2018
Wikipedia

Early in her political career, Gladys Noon Spellman was praised by a male colleague… for “thinking like a man.” At first she thought it a compliment. Then she got angry. “I said, ‘Well, I guess today was an off–day for me. Tomorrow I’ll be myself, and do better’.”