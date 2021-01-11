Names of Baltimore's fallen

Each week on Midday, it is our practice to read the names of the people who have lost their lives to violence in Baltimore City. We do so to stand in witness to their untimely deaths, and to remember their families and friends in their hour of grief.

Every week we will list the names of homicide victims on this page.

January 2-8, 2021

Dereck Jackson, age 49.

Tiffany Wilson, age 33.

Leonard Heath, age 69.

Deyonte Davis, age 4.

We get their names from a researcher named Ellen Worthing and her blog site called chamspage, from the Baltimore Sun, and from both the Baltimore Police Department's media listserve, and the BPD's public Facebook page.