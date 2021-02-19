 "My Year Abroad": An Exuberant New Tale From Novelist Chang-rae Lee | WYPR
"My Year Abroad": An Exuberant New Tale From Novelist Chang-rae Lee

Chang-rae Lee is the author of six novels, and teaches creative writing at Stanford University.
Credit Michelle Branca Lee

Tom's guest is the award-winning author Chang-rae Lee.  He is the author of six novels.  His first, Native Speaker, earned the 1996 Hemingway Foundation/Pen Award for First Fiction.  The Surrendered, which he published in 2008, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.  A subsequent novel, On Such a Full Seawas a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the winner of the 2015 Heartland Fiction Prize...

Credit Penguin Random House Publishers

The Korean-American writer's latest novel is a stunning, wild tale whose protagonist is a 20-year-old, somewhat aimless college student from New Jersey named Tiller Bardmon.  The book is a collection of Tiller’s reflections on the relationships he has with a charismatic businessman, and later, a young mother and her son.   It’s called My Year Abroad.

Chang-rae Lee is the Ward W. and Priscilla B. Woods Professor of Creative Writing at Stanford University in California.  He joins us today on Zoom...  

