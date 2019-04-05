This is My Brave in Baltimore

“This is My Brave, Baltimore” is an evening of storytelling meant to erase the stigma surrounding conversations of mental illness ... one personal story at a time. We meet the show’s producers: Michele Wojciechowski shares her experience overcoming panic attacks through good meds and humor. And Phila Hoopes describes the show’s powerful effect for both performer and audience.

