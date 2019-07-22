M&T Bank Stadium Gets Updates (BBJ Story)

The Ravens have put the final touches on a $120 million update to M&T Bank Stadium with a couple of weeks to go until the preseason begins.

The team on Monday showed off the latest results of a three-year renovation project that has already added two massive high-definition video boards, LED ribbon displays, a field-level party suite and new cameras to the 71,000-seat stadium. The most recent improvements, completed over the course of the offseason, include upgrades to the club level as well as 16 new escalators and four new elevators to ferry fans to the stadium's top floor. The upgrades, paid for by the Ravens, are aimed at keeping the stadium competitive with facilities across the country — and giving fans a reason to show up for games rather than watch them on TV.