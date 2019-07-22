 M&T Bank Stadium Gets Updates (BBJ Story) | WYPR

M&T Bank Stadium Gets Updates (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 2 hours ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

The Ravens have put the final touches on a $120 million update to M&T Bank Stadium with a couple of weeks to go until the preseason begins. 

The team on Monday showed off the latest results of a three-year renovation project that has already added two massive high-definition video boards, LED ribbon displays, a field-level party suite and new cameras to the 71,000-seat stadium. The most recent improvements, completed over the course of the offseason, include upgrades to the club level as well as 16 new escalators and four new elevators to ferry fans to the stadium's top floor. The upgrades, paid for by the Ravens, are aimed at keeping the stadium competitive with facilities across the country — and giving fans a reason to show up for games rather than watch them on TV.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

New Vendors Slated for Whitehall Food Market (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie Jul 17, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Ceremony Coffee, Roggenart bakery and a new concept from former Ouzo Bay chef Rey Eugenio are among the vendors coming to the new Whitehall Food Market in Hampden. 

"Regular Beer" Offered By DuClaw (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Jul 16, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

If you're just looking for a normal beer, DuClaw Brewing Co. may literally have just the thing. 

Maryland Ranks Poorly For Business Startup (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Jul 10, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

A new study has ranked Maryland the 11th worst state in the U.S. to start a business. 

Charmery Plans Fed Hill Location (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Jul 2, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

The Charmery is expanding again with plans to open a fourth ice cream shop this year in Federal Hill. 