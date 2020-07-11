 Mr. Nice Guy Cocktails Here To Stay (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Mr. Nice Guy Cocktails Here To Stay (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 15 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

When Anthony Nastasi Jr. launched Mr. Nice Guy Cocktails in March, he figured it would be a temporary concept. Back then, many hoped the novel coronavirus outbreak would be a receding nightmare by summertime.

The pop-up cocktail bar was conceived as a way to help out-of-work bartenders earn some income in the meantime, and relied on temporary alcohol carryout and delivery privileges instituted under Gov. Larry Hogan's state of emergency order. Months later, with no clear end to the outbreak in sight, he says Mr. Nice Guy Cocktails is here to stay. In recent weeks, the bar has added outdoor seating and hired former Sagamore Pendry sous chef Justin Spivak — most recently of Clinton Street Local — to craft a food menu set to debut Friday. Nastasi says he hopes to eventually buy the bar at 800 S. Kenwood Ave., which was home to Good Works Spirit House before the pandemic. Though Mr. Nice Guy started with a rotating roster of guest bartenders, Nastasi said he's now assembled a longer-term team for the bar.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Attracting Business To Baltimore's Downtown Core (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Jul 8, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

The struggles of Baltimore's downtown core in attracting businesses, reducing crime and lowering vacancy rates have become magnified as the city aims to pull out of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Set To Reopen July 1 (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Jun 25, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Fells Point's luxury hotel, the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, will reopen July 1 with new guidelines in place as the novel coronavirus remains a concern. 

Felipe's Mexican Taqueria Opens At Kenilworth (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Jun 24, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

As Covid-19 continues to shake up the local retail market, one developer is hailing this week's full opening of the first mid-Atlantic location of a chain restaurant as a sign of hope. 