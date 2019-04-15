A Mother's Reckoning: Columbine 20 Years Later

It was not the first school shooting in the U.S. , but it grabbed the public’s focus and reverberates still: Twenty years ago this week, two seniors at Columbine High School in Colorado killed 12 fellow students and a teacher, wounded others … and turned the guns on themselves. The tragedy changed school security protocols and attitudes toward mental health … but similar scenes have played out since. The mother of one of the shooters, Sue Klebold, still wonders what she had missed … and has since tirelessly advocated for mental health awareness.

To watch Sue Klebold's Ted Talk, visit this link, and to purchase her book, visit this link.