 The Mother Of Forensic Science | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

The Mother Of Forensic Science

By & 9 minutes ago

Credit Sourcebooks

A tiny knife, a miniature bloodstained blanket. Bruce Goldfarb, of the chief medical examiner’s office, tells us about the tiny clues arranged by a wealthy Chicago socialite. His new book is "18 Tiny Deaths: The Untold Story of Frances Glessner Lee and the Invention of Modern Forensics".

During World War II, Lee designed scale models of unexplained deaths, as a tool to teach detectives unbiased observation. Seventy years later, her models are still in use.

The Maryland State Medical Society and the Center for a Healthy Maryland are hosting a book launch tomorrow evening at 6:30 at 1211 Cathedral St. Bruce Goldfarb will also be speaking at Atomic Books, 3620 Falls Rd - a week from Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm.

We spoke with Bruce Goldfarb on October 30, 2019. This is an updated and extended version of that original conversation. 

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

The Daring Escape Of Moses Addison

By & Feb 3, 2020
E.H. Pickering / WikiMedia Commons

When Charles Carroll, one of the wealthiest men in Maryland, died in 1832, he willed his sprawling estate near Ellicott City to his grandson.

Amid the turmoil in the transition, a young enslaved man named Moses Addison saw a chance to escape. What happened to Moses? Our guest is researcher and artist Jonathan Carroll.

Women In 2020 At BMA

By & Jan 30, 2020
Ellen Lesperance

Only a tiny fraction of the art world’s permanent holdings are works by women. This year, the Baltimore Museum of Art is setting its sights on transforming that picture, by putting its money where its mouth is. For an entire year all the BMA's exhibits and all of its acquisitions will be works by artists who identify as female. The project is called “2020 Vision.” Chief curator Asma Naeem admits it’s just a start … but believes the bold move already is having an impact. Plus, Ellen Lesperance, tells us about her show at the BMA called “Velvet Fist”-- paintings based on the attire of women peace activists.

To enter to wear Lesperance's 'Congratulations and Celebrations' sweater, visit this link. For information on events with Ellen Lesperance at Baltimore Museum of Art, visit this link. For information about the Greenmount West youth-led artist talk, with Lesperance, visit this link.

A Window Into Health Care Careers For Latino Students

By & Jan 29, 2020
Centro SOL