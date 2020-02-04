The Mother Of Forensic Science

A tiny knife, a miniature bloodstained blanket. Bruce Goldfarb, of the chief medical examiner’s office, tells us about the tiny clues arranged by a wealthy Chicago socialite. His new book is "18 Tiny Deaths: The Untold Story of Frances Glessner Lee and the Invention of Modern Forensics".

During World War II, Lee designed scale models of unexplained deaths, as a tool to teach detectives unbiased observation. Seventy years later, her models are still in use.

The Maryland State Medical Society and the Center for a Healthy Maryland are hosting a book launch tomorrow evening at 6:30 at 1211 Cathedral St. Bruce Goldfarb will also be speaking at Atomic Books, 3620 Falls Rd - a week from Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm.

We spoke with Bruce Goldfarb on October 30, 2019. This is an updated and extended version of that original conversation.