 Monsters In The Making | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Monsters In The Making

By & 3 minutes ago

Credit Macmillan Publishers

When crime surged in 2015 after the Freddie Gray protests, Baltimore police were more determined than ever to rack up more arrests and seize more illegal guns from the streets. A new book, 'I Got A Monster: The Rise and Fall of America's Most Corrupt Police Squad,' chronicles how that empowered cops on the ‘Gun Trace Task Force’--some of whom had been planting evidence, making illegal arrests and robbing drug dealers for years--to step up their own illicit activities. We talk with Brandon Soderberg who co-wrote the book with Baynard Woods. It took a federal indictment to shut down the Gun Trace Task force in 2017. We ask why the authors say prosecutors and police commanders looked away.

On Wednesday, at 7 p.m., Soderberg will discuss the book as part of the Charles Village Learning Place's 2nd Wednesday series, a free virtual event.

On Thursday, on Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. the authors and defense attorney Ivan Bates will be in conversation with Tia Hamilton of Urban Reads Books in a virtual event hosted by the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.  

Photos in conjunction with the book are on view through August 21 at Current Space at 421 N. Howard St., from photographers including Devin Allen,  a video installation that shows two shorts clips from the documentary based on 'I Got A Monster' and police surveillance and surveillance plane footage.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
GTTF

Related Content

Anti-Mask Sentiment Has A History

By & Aug 5, 2020
The National Library of Medicine/Public Domain

A small piece of cloth has sparked a big debate in the U.S. -- some Americans believe mandates to wear a mask infringe on their personal freedoms. Turns out, this has happened before. Marian Moser Jones, Associate Professor in The University of Maryland School of Public Health, tells us about the Anti-mask League of 1918. Jones admits that today’s social distancing and mask-wearing mandates can feel inconvenient, but says we can learn from the Spanish Flu pandemic. Plus, how did that deadly flu play out in Baltimore? To learn more about Baltimore during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, visit this Baltimore Sun link.

Can Maryland Avert An Eviction Crisis?

By & Aug 4, 2020
Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program / Flickr Creative Commons

At the end of this month, hundreds of thousands of Maryland renters may be called to court for failure to pay rent.

State Senator Shelly Hettlemen represents Baltimore County. She leads a workgroup advocating for a dozen actions to address the looming crisis. Read their reccomendations here. We ask what she's hearing from residents.

And Adam Skolnik, head of the Maryland Mutli-Family Association, says smaller property owners are shouldering the greatest burden, but finding support from local banks.

How Is Coronavirus Disrupting The Fight Against Other Infectious Diseases?

By & Aug 6, 2020
Xavier Donat / Flickr Creative Commons

As coronavirus spread, families stayed home, and children missed their scheduled immunizations. Pediatrician Dr. James Campbell warns that skipping these shots may result in an epidemic during a pandemic. Read more about threat of under-vaccination here.

Then, Stacie Stender, of Jhpiego, an international non-profit, describes how the pandemic disrupted global efforts to contain HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis. What does coronavirus mean for battling the spread of other infectious diseases? Read more about Jhpiego's work to contain COVID-19 here.