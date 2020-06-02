Moffitt: For Black Mothers

This 90 seconds is dedicated to the Black mothers who heard George Floyd call out, in agony, for his “mama” and knew there was nothing she (nor we) could do for him.

Mama. Mommy. Mom. That moniker we grow fatigued hearing called out incessantly, but that we long to receive when our children are in despair. Whether it be a skinned knee, a failed venture, or even police brutality, that name represents comfort, guidance, and a place of refuge for many.

So this is for those Black mothers who only receive media attention when publicly mourning the loss of their child, yet are never seen for their undying commitment, love, and care for them.

This is for those Black mothers who live with a constant pit in their stomach worrying if their son or husband will make it home unscathed after a routine traffic stop.

And this is for those Black mothers raising sons and daughters who will have to navigate an unjust society that strives to dim their children’s brilliance and ability simply because of their blackness.

I hear you. I see you. I am you. And I stand with you knowing the work to love and protect our babies, regardless of their age, is overwhelming, but it is also awe-inspiring. And I thank you.

Dr. Kimberly Moffitt is Professor and Chair of the Language, Literacy, and Culture Doctoral Program at UMBC