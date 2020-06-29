Modern Soul Food, African Diaspora, Chopped And More With Chef David Thomas

In our second episode, Sammy talks to Chopped Grand Champion and Bite Club Champion, Chef David Thomas (www.chefdavidthomas.com and @chef_dkt), of Baltimore.

We discuss his signature cuisine which he calls “Modern Soul Food”, his experience on the popular Food Network series Chopped how his Grandmother’s tremendous influence led to him becoming a chef and why he is still in awe of her today. We’d love to hear from YOU so leave us a voicemail message with any questions or comments, chefs you’d like us to have on the show, recipes, food puns, jokes, whatever! We will play our favorite messages on the show! Our number is 443-738-5205.